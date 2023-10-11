Ogallala volleyball sweep St. Pat’s in penultimate regular season game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala volleyball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Tuesday night.

Ogallala swept St. Pat’s in three sets; 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.

Ogallala close their season hosting North Platte on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, St. Pat’s finish the regular season with a home triangular against Elm Creek and Sutherland.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.