Ogallala volleyball sweep St. Pat’s in penultimate regular season game

Ogallala defeat St. Pat's in penultimate regular season match
Ogallala defeat St. Pat's in penultimate regular season match
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala volleyball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Tuesday night.

Ogallala swept St. Pat’s in three sets; 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.

Ogallala close their season hosting North Platte on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, St. Pat’s finish the regular season with a home triangular against Elm Creek and Sutherland.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two motorcycles involved in a fiery crash Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 near the airport in North...
Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
One person dead after crash between combine and train in Gage County
Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released

Latest News

Matt Rhule announced Tuesday that senior receiver Marcus Washington will miss the rest of the...
Nebraska WR Marcus Washington out for season with torn ACL
Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson captures Class C title after come from behind finish
Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson wins Class C girls golf state title
Ogallala defeat St. Pat's in penultimate regular season match
Ogallala vs St. Pat's volleyball highlights
Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson captures Class C title after come from behind finish
Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson wins Class C girls golf state title