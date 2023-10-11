Peoples Health and Access Period teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People’s Health and Access Period are teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products.

Women of all ages can stop by the People Health clinic on South Elm Street during business hours to pick either a one-month or a three-month supply kit.

Both agencies say this is a problem that’s been overlooked in communities across the state and they want to ensure women in less ideal situations stay healthy.

Elizabeth Thayer, the family planning coordinator at Peoples Health, is pleased that women in Lincoln County have access to these products.

“We are working a lot with people that have recently released from jail, are in a homeless shelter or perhaps leaving an unsafe living situation or an abusive partner and the period products are not always the number one priority when you have other necessities in life,” Thayer said.

The outreach program is made possible through a $10,000 grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.