Peoples Health and Access Period teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products

People’s Health and Access Period are teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products.
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People’s Health and Access Period are teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products.

Women of all ages can stop by the People Health clinic on South Elm Street during business hours to pick either a one-month or a three-month supply kit.

Both agencies say this is a problem that’s been overlooked in communities across the state and they want to ensure women in less ideal situations stay healthy.

Elizabeth Thayer, the family planning coordinator at Peoples Health, is pleased that women in Lincoln County have access to these products.

“We are working a lot with people that have recently released from jail, are in a homeless shelter or perhaps leaving an unsafe living situation or an abusive partner and the period products are not always the number one priority when you have other necessities in life,” Thayer said.

The outreach program is made possible through a $10,000 grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday
One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

NBC Nebraska News 2
KNOP-TV over the air signal issues resolved
KNOP Hourly
Cold front with rain and snow approaching
People’s Health and Access Period are teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual...
Peoples Health and Access Period teaming up to help women get access to free menstrual products
Miguel Gutierrez was arrested following an attempted break-in in Hastings.
Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say