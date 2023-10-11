Red takes series with 9-4 win in finale

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Red overcame an early two-run deficit in the series finale of Nebraska baseball’s Red-White Series to clinch the series with a 9-4 win on Wednesday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Red scored nine runs on six hits, while White had four runs on 10 hits and three errors.

Jalen Worthley had the start on the mound for Red, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 2.2 innings of work. Evan Borst collected the win after surrendering one run on three hits in 2.1 innings. Brett Sears allowed one run in one inning, while Kyle Perry tossed a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

White’s Caleb Clark pitched three innings in the start, giving up four runs, two earned, on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Casey Daiss suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on one hit in 2.1 innings. JC Gutierrez and Will Rizzo recorded one out each in the final inning.

Red’s Dylan Carey was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Will Walsh and Aaron Manias recorded a hit and two RBI each, while Clay Bradford and Bryce Hughes had one hit.

Garrett Anglim had a 2-for-4 afternoon with a double and two RBI to lead the White offense. Joshua Overbeek and Max Buettenback turned in two-hit performances with one double each, while Cayden Brumbaugh and Hayden Lewis tallied a hit. Will Jesske was 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

White opened the scoring in the second after Overbeek reached on a one-out double to right-center, and Jesske blasted a two-run homer 376 feet down the left-field line.

Hughes began the bottom of the third with a single to right and advanced to third with back-to-back groundouts to second base. Carey locked the game at two with a 336-foot two-run home run into the bullpen in right.

White took back the lead in the top of the fourth after consecutive two-out singles from Brumbaugh and Anglim gave the visitors on the scoreboard a 3-2 advantage.

The Red offense responded immediately, plating three runs without a hit and two White errors to claim a 5-3 lead after four innings. Ben Columbus and Rhett Stokes reached on walks to start the inning, while Bradford loaded the bases on a throwing error on the sacrifice bunt attempt. Manias reached on a fielding error that plated Columbus and Stokes, while a sacrifice bunt by Riley Silva scored Bradford to make it a 5-3 game.

White trimmed the deficit in half after Anglim’s first-pitch RBI double to left scored Brumbaugh to bring White within 5-4 in the sixth.

The Red offense answered quickly, blowing the game open with four runs on four hits and an error to take a commanding 9-4 lead into the final inning. Stokes started the inning being plunked on a 2-0 pitch and scored on Bradford’s RBI double to right. A one-out RBI single from Manias brought home Bradford while Walsh’s two-RBI single to right later in the inning had White out front by five.

Perry worked around a two-out double down the left-field line by Buettenback to clinch the 9-4 win for White.

