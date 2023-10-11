Strand named Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Kelli Ann Strand earned her second career Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week award on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after finishing as the runner-up at the Dale McNamara Invitational earlier in the week.

The conference chose Strand for its weekly honor after the sophomore from Challis, Idaho, produced the second-best performance of her career in Oklahoma. Strand closed with a three-round total of 206 (-10) on the par-72, 6,246-yard layout at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow. Her effort included a season-best 66 (-6) in the second round and first- and third-round scores of 70 (-2). She notched an eagle on the par-5, 484-yard 18th hole in the final round.

An All-Big Ten golfer for the Huskers as a true freshman in 2022-23, Strand set the school record with her 72.05 stroke average on the season. Through nine rounds as a sophomore, Strand leads Nebraska with a 71.11 stroke average.

In 16 career collegiate tournaments, Strand owns 11 top-25 individual finishes, including seven top-10 showings.

Strand’s award was the 16th Big Ten Athlete-of-the-Week honor claimed by the Huskers across all sports during the fall season, including the third in the past three days, including Lindsey Krause (Volleyball) and Eleanor Dale (Soccer).

Strand joins teammate Michaela Vavrova (Sept. 13) in claiming Big Ten Golfer-of-the-Week honors this fall for the Huskers. Nebraska is the only school to have two different women’s golfers of the week over the first six weeks of the season.

Strand and the Huskers will be back in action to close the fall season at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. (Oct. 27-29).

Nebraska Big Ten Athletes of the Week (Fall 2023)

Oct. 11 – Kelli Ann Strand (Women’s Golf, Big Ten Golfer of the Week)

Oct. 10 – Eleanor Dale (Soccer, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week)

Oct. 9 – Lindsay Krause (Volleyball, Big Ten Player of the Week)

Oct. 3 – Eleanor Dale (Soccer, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week)

Oct. 2 – Merritt Beason (Volleyball, Big Ten Player of the Week)

Oct. 2 – Bergen Reilly (Volleyball, co-Big Ten Setter of the Week)

Oct. 2 – Harper Murray (Volleyball, Big Ten Freshman of the Week)

Sept. 25 – Bergen Reilly (Volleyball, Big Ten Setter of the Week)

Sept. 25 – Bergen Reilly (Volleyball, Big Ten Freshman of the Week)

Sept. 20 – Berlyn Schutz (Cross Country, Big Ten Cross Country Athlete of the Week)

Sept. 18 – Merritt Beason (Volleyball, Big Ten Player of the Week)

Sept. 18 – Harper Murray (Volleyball, Big Ten Freshman of the Week)

Sept. 13 - Michaela Vavrova (Women’s Golf, Big Ten Golfer of the Week)

Sept. 12 – Eleanor Dale (Soccer, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 5 – Eleanor Dale (Soccer, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week)

Aug. 28 – Harper Murray (Volleyball, Big Ten Freshman of the Week)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.