A Strong Multihazard Storm System expected across the region Wednesday afternoon into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A mutlihazard storm system will be pushing into the area Wednesday afternoon into the day on Friday, and people are urged to prepare.

One of the primary hazards that this system will be bringing will be strong winds. This system will have great pressure gradients in the atmosphere, and this will allow for the system to intensify, bringing the area gusty and potentially damaging winds at times. For this reason, a High Wind Watch is in effect for our area Thursday into Friday. The wind speeds will generally be between 20 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph. People are recommended to secure larger objects and bring in the smaller ones through this event.

Blustery winds are expected throughout the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

The second primary impact that this system will provide is very heavy rain. This area of low pressure will be rich in moisture, pulling great water content from both the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. As this system continues to get stronger, the mechanics of the system will allow for the area to see good amount of rainfall across the area, some of which could cause localized flooding at times. 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher totals for places along and north of Interstate 80 and less than 1 inch with locally higher totals south of Interstate 80.

Estimated rainfall potential over the next 48 hours (Andre Brooks)

A secondary threat this system could bring across the coverage zone is a mixture to potentially a changeover to the first snow of the season. With temperatures being around 30 to 34 degrees behind the system, along with wrap around moisture, this will bring the potential for some very wet snow across the region, especially the Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska. Snowfall amounts will generally under an inch. However if colder air than anticipated occurs, greater snow totals could occur over in the Panhandle. Hazardous conditions when driving in this wintry mix are expected, so motorists are urged to take precautions when getting on the road.

Portions of the area could see some wintry mix overnight Thursday into Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will start to go downhill as we head into late Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing into the 70s with winds on the increase to around 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s Thursday and 40s regionwide Friday as the storm system continues to inch closer towards the area. Conditions improve into the weekend with highs climbing back up into the 50s with mainly sunny skies.

