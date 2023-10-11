Take action to stop bullying in your community

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Department of Health and Human Services wants to shine a light on the effects of bullying, especially for children and students.

Bullying can leave an impact on a child’s academic achievement, emotional health, and even home conduct. Nebraskans are urged to become educated about the warning signals and negative impacts that these deeds may have on the kids who suffer bullying throughout the month of October.

“Everybody deserves to feel safe and welcomed in their school and home environment,” Tony Green, Interim Director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said. “By being observant and taking action to stop bullying, we can create safe spaces that allow our children to thrive both personally and academically.”

Bullying is a type of aggressive conduct in which someone purposefully and persistently causes another person damage or discomfort, according to the American Psychological Association.

Things to look out for include:

Pushing, shoving, pinching, hitting, damaging property, vandalizing locker or school supplies.

Name-calling, making fun of, making jokes at another’s expense, unwelcome teasing, spreading secrets.

Starting rumors, excluding people from events or study groups.

Using social media to intimidate, exclude, and spread private information, using texting, emails, or other applications to damage someone’s reputation.

When kids are aware of what bullying is, they can recognize it and feel more at ease discussing it when it affects them or others. Children must understand how to safely resist bullying and that it is OK to seek assistance.

DHHS states to work with your kid’s teacher or administrators about what you know or have observed if you believe your child is a victim of bullying at school. Talk about issues that are hurting your child, be specific about what you want to talk about, and keep the conversation fact-based.

If you are being bullied, understand that it is not your fault, you are not alone, and there are resources available to help you.

