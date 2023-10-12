An Anomalous Multihazard Storm System moving through the area Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- An unusually strong storm system will be moving through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing the area several different hazards.

First, as the area of low pressure continues to gain strength in the Colorado Rockies, this will allow for the pressure gradients in the atmosphere to get tighter in the atmosphere. This will kick up the winds within the different levels in the sky. These winds will be quite blustery during the day Thursday into Friday, with speeds around 20 to 40 mph, with gusts around 40 to 60 mph. For this very reason, a High Wind Warning and Watch is in effect for the entire coverage zone. People are encouraged to wrap up preparations, by bringing in the smaller objects and tying down the larger objects.

Strong winds are expected for the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Second, the storm system will have a lot of mechanics working with it. Ample shear, enough lift in the atmosphere, a moisture source and good amount of instability, that some strong to severe storms are possible during the day Thursday. All modes of severe weather are possible, especially along and east of Imperial and Ogallala corridor. This includes damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Some strong to severe storm potential possible for portions of the area (Andre Brooks)

Third, this system will be providing a lot of moisture across not only the state of Nebraska, but surrounding areas. This moisture is being fed from both the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring the potential for very heavy rainfall across the area, especially in thunderstorms that develop across the area. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher totals along and north of Interstate 80, and less than an inch for places south of Interstate 80.

Heavy rainfall is expected for a good deal of the area during the next 24 hours (Andre Brooks)

Finally, temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 30s overnight Thursday into the morning on Friday. These temperatures and moisture wrapping around the area of low pressure. This will bring the potential for a mix of rain and snow and potentially changing over to snow in extreme Northwestern Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Northwestern Panhandle has the greatest potential of seeing this accumulating snowfall, with a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these area, with 1 to 3 inches of snow with locally higher totals. Other locations will see generally see less than an inch in the highlighted areas said previously.

Some wintry precipitation possible in portions of the area Thursday night into Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will be overcast with highs in the 40s and 50s Thursday into Friday otherwise. During the weekend, temperatures and conditions will improve, with sunny to partly skies returning and highs climbing back up into the 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.