Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A basement fire destroyed a rural Buffalo County home.
Fire destroys rural Buffalo County home
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A very strong storm system expected for the area during Thursday into Friday
An Anomalous Multihazard Storm System moving through the area Thursday into Friday
Strong storm expected to bring multiple hazards across the region
A Strong Multihazard Storm System expected across the region Wednesday afternoon into Friday
Miguel Gutierrez was arrested following an attempted break-in in Hastings.
Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
“We can not as free people allow terrorists to succeed," Nebraska US Senator Pete Ricketts...
Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts stresses importance of standing with Israel
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom