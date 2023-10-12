DHHS awarded $2.5 million grant to improve collaboration between Nebraska tribes and state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) was awarded a $2.5 million grant to support efforts in reducing the number of indigenous children involved in the child welfare system.

DHHS will receive $500,000 each year for the next five years to put towards developing and implementing a plan to strengthen best practices in Indian child welfare services to preserve families of federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes; protect children, and ensure that children remain connected to their families, communities, and culture.

Project goals will be:

Increase compliance with the Federal and State Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA)

Increase tribal capacity to meet community needs around prevention, safety, permanency, and well-being

Enhance relationships between state and tribal partners

“This grant funding will allow DHHS to continue and improve on our close relationships with Nebraska’s tribes and continue efforts to best serve children on tribal lands and in indigenous communities,” CFS Division Interim Director Tony Green said.

DHHS was supported by the Nebraska Court Improvement Project, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, the Omaha Nation, and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

“As a UmoNhoN tribal member and the Director of the CFS and ICWA for the UmoNhoN Tribe, I am happy to hear about the grant. The partnerships we have built with Nebraska DHHS will become stronger through this as well as the partnerships we will build with the Nebraska legal system. These partnerships are important to us, as they are surrounding our children,” said UmoNhoN Director of Children & Family Services and ICWA DeAnna Parker.

DHHS said they plan to work with Nebraska tribes to develop a collaborative framework that best meets the needs of tribal CFS programs.

“This funding will provide for additional collaboration between the Nebraska Tribes and DHHS in order to allow for increased ICWA compliance and implementation of best practices within ICWA cases. The Ponca Tribe is excited to continue and enhance our relationship with DHHS to ensure that the best interests of Ponca and Native families remain a priority,” Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Chairwoman Candace Schmidt said.

