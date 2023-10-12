District boys cross country results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several district cross country meets were held across the state on Wednesday.

Area schools hosting events included Ogallala hosting the C-5 districts and Perkins County hosting the D-6 districts.

In the C-5 district, Gothenburg came away with the top spot.

Other area schools with high finishes included Hershey in fourth, Broken Bow in fifth, Chase County in sixth, McCook in seventh and Cozad in eighth.

In the D-6 district, St. Pat’s took home the victory, while host Perkins County finished in second place.

