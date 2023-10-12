District boys cross country results

High school boys cross country district results from area teams
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several district cross country meets were held across the state on Wednesday.

Area schools hosting events included Ogallala hosting the C-5 districts and Perkins County hosting the D-6 districts.

In the C-5 district, Gothenburg came away with the top spot.

Other area schools with high finishes included Hershey in fourth, Broken Bow in fifth, Chase County in sixth, McCook in seventh and Cozad in eighth.

In the D-6 district, St. Pat’s took home the victory, while host Perkins County finished in second place.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
The two motorcycles involved in a fiery crash Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 near the airport in North...
Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The Husker Matchup Preview featuring the Michigan State Spartans volleyball team.
Husker Matchup Preview: Michigan State Volleyball
The Husker Matchup Preview featuring the Michigan State Spartans volleyball team.
Husker Matchup Preview: Michigan State Volleyball
High school boys cross country district results from area teams
Boys cross country district results
Nebraska Baseball
Red takes series with 9-4 win in finale