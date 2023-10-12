Gov. Pillen honors wellness award winners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Governor’s Wellness Award winners for this year were announced Thursday by Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Twenty-seven Nebraska organizations were recognized for providing research-based worksite wellness initiatives. Gov. Pillen and Nebraska Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Timothy Tesmer, thanked award winners and emphasized the significance of workplace wellness during a celebration ceremony.

“The Governor’s Wellness Award recognizes employers who have built a culture of wellness in their workplace,” said Gov. Pillen. “An organization’s people are its greatest assets, and it makes good business sense for companies to encourage good nutrition and healthy lifestyles through workplace programs. These programs encourage team members to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle.”

“Prioritizing health has many benefits. It strengthens the immune system and reduces stress and the likelihood of developing many chronic diseases. I commend this year’s winners for investing in the physical and mental health of their teammates,” said Dr. Tesmer.

The Governor’s Wellness Award began in 2008. Since then, more than 500 organizations and companies have been recognized for dedicating resources and time to wellness efforts in the workplace.

The Governor’s Wellness Award has three categories:

The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs.

The Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors.

The Harvester Award recognizes employers who are experiencing documented value and return on investment from their wellness initiatives.

Sower Award winners:

Boone County Health Center

Eakes Office Solutions

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

Loup Basin Public Health Department

Region 3 Behavioral Health Services

Remington Seeds LLC

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Vistabeam

Grower Award winners:

Beatrice Community Hospital (and Health Center)

Community Hospital (McCook)

Farmers Mutual of Nebraska

Inpatient Physician Associates

KVC Behavioral Healthcare Nebraska, Inc.

Metropolitan Utilities District

Panhandle Public Health District

RDG Planning & Design

Region 6 Behavioral Health

Schneider Electric

Union Bank & Trust

University of Nebraska at Omaha

York General Hospital

Harvester Award winners:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Columbus Community Hospital

Duncan Aviation

Immanuel

