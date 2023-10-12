Grand Island Casino and Resort finishes September with booming numbers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The month of September for the Grand Island Casino and Resort became one to remember as it ranked the third best month of 2023 in terms of revenue after a few recent additions to the temporary facility.

After making state history bringing live table games and joining Warhorse Casino in bringing sports betting to Nebraskans, the complex racked up $2.56 million in gross revenue in September 2023. Table Games gained more than $100,000 while sports wagering collected more than $60,000.

General Manager Vince Fiala said one challenge included informing bettors that no wagers could be placed on the Huskers while playing at home. Despite the obstacles, he says right now there are a ton of factors benefitting the revenue of the casino.

“In this area of the country, college football is the biggest thing that people bet on here. NFL is pretty close after that,” Fiala said. “Right now we have baseball playoffs going on, that’s been the third largest thing. Popularity has been really good. Saturday, Sunday mornings are when people come out to place their bets.”

He says they noticed when fewer things are happening in the community is when guest levels seem to increase. Fiala says he is also happy with the result of one of the new additions to the facility as it seemed to become a hotspot in the last few weeks.

“Table games has really shown an increase in our revenue as well,” he said. “People love to play live table games, and we are the one place in the state where you can come play live table games.”

As the popularity for table games rises, the casino is currently hiring for a specific position.

“We are always looking for people to come in and join our team to deal tables. It is a marvelous experience, it is a great part-time job,” Fiala said. “If you have some time and you want to learn how to deal table games, please come see us.”

The temporary Casino will begin construction on making the complex become a permanent establishment toward the month of October or the start of November. After the recent numbers from September, Fiala looks to continue this trend when it becomes a full casino and resort.

“We are very excited to have a full property with 162 hotel rooms. We will have three restaurants and we will have a lot more offerings,” he said. “We will build a hotel resort destination, not just a slot house. It is a resort and destination.”

Monthly gaming tax for the casino can be found below.

