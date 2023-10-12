Husker Matchup Preview: Michigan State Volleyball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Husker Matchup Preview features the Michigan State Spartans volleyball team.

Michigan State are led by second year head coach, Leah Johnson, the team finished 11th in the Big Ten last season.

This year, they’re off to a strong start with a 11-6 record overall and a 3-3 conference record.

Freshmen outside hitter Taylah Holdem is leading the Spartans with 3.48 kills per set.

In the assists department, freshmen Cameron Berger has a team-high 6.7 assists per set.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the programs, Michigan State will try for their third victory in the series and their first since 2013.

The game is in Lincoln at the Devaney Sports on Friday at 6 p.m.

