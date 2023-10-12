Nebraska Regents to hold special meeting, vote on presidential search committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents announced that it will be holding a special meeting next week.

The public session will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. via videoconference at Varner Hall in Lincoln.

The agenda for the meeting includes a vote to approve the Presidential Search Advisory Committee, which is tasked with finding the University of Nebraska’s new president after the departure of Ted Carter to Ohio State in August.

The public is invited to speak at the meeting.

Those wishing to address the board in person can do so during the public comments portion, while people who would like to speak via videoconference must contact the Corporation Secretary at 402-472-3906 no less than 24 hours before the meeting starts.

