Nebraska State Capitol building lit up blue to show solidarity with Israel

Gov. Pillen condemns terrorist attacks against Israel
Nebraska's State Capitol building will be illuminated blue - representative of Israel's flag - each night through next Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s State Capitol building will be lit up blue for a week as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Israel.

The color is representative of Israel’s flag, which is blue and white.

“The atrocities committed against civilians in Israel, including women and children, are brutal and baseless,” Gov. Jim Pillen said. “We condemn these terrorist acts, that have also claimed the lives of American citizens. I urge all Nebraskans to join me in prayer for Israel and to take note of the request to keep our U.S. and Nebraska flags at half-staff until sunset tomorrow (Thursday).”

The Capitol will remain blue through the evening of Thursday, Oct. 19.

