Newly renovated medical exhibit open at Kearney Area Children’s Museum

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The medical exhibit at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum is back and featuring some newly renovated displays.

The medical offices are newly renovated and have more room for exam tables, a maternity care ward and other items.

The ambulance, which is a long-time staple of the medical display since 2010, has also been renovated to allow the driver and passenger side doors to open, so kids can climb into the cab. The back of the ambulance now has an exam table with some items EMTs use on the job, while at an emergency.

A new item in the exhibit this year is a life-sized Operation game, which has been a big hit for both kids and adults.

The Museum’s Executive Director Janell Brown said that these displays have taken on a much different meaning for kids after the pandemic.

”After COVID, it just had that much more importance to help kids learn about going to the doctor’s office, the dentists office, preparing them for being involved in an emergency, also giving them the opportunity to role play what it’s like to be a doctor, or a surgeon, or a nurse or a dentist,” Brown said.

She also said the updates to the exhibit are important in order to keep kids interested through their imaginations and role playing as medical professionals.

”It is important to us to keep things fresh and new and up to date with the times, but also to keep the kids interested and challenged and learning new things,” Brown said.

The renovations cost $112,000 and were made possible by sponsors and support in the Kearney community and grant funds.

Brown said she hopes that kids have fun role playing and enjoying the displays, but also that this sparks conversation between parents and children about the medical field.

”We hope that it lasts a long time, but that it really brings families together and creates conversation and educational opportunities for families about the medical field,” Brown said.

If you and your kids are interested in visiting the medical display, you can go to the Kearney Area Children’s Museum during their regular visiting hours Tuesday - Sunday.

