Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday
One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Numbers drawn for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize ever
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan
The casino brought in more than $2 million in revenue for the month of September.
Grand Island Casino and Resort finishes September with booming numbers