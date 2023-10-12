Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Heartland Flats in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at District 177 in North Platte Wednesday afternoon for the Heartland Flats Apartment complex.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said while he was campaigning for office several years ago, he heard from a number of North Platte residents who desired quality shopping in the region and expressed concerns with housing. ”And here we are standing several years later and look we have all this fantastic shopping surrounding us and a first wave of really great places to live, I think that is something that we should celebrate so let’s give Mike Works and his team a nice round of applause. Thank you for being here we are very excited and we’re happy to see you do a lot more here in North Platte,” Mayor Kelliher said during the ceremony.

Developer Mike Works with REV Development stressed the project could not have been done without the support of the City of North Platte and the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. “This was kind of a dream for us, this is something new for us and we wanted to bring something to North Platte that you would see in a bigger city and see something to be proud of. I’m going to go back real quickly to the moment at the City Council meeting when 47 people in a row got up and told reasons why and dreams and there were tears and the whole thing as to why this is important to the City of North Platte. And I think that is what drove us to want to do as much as we could as well as we could,” Works said.

While quite the transformation has occurred at the former Platte River Mall in North Platte, there is still more on the horizon for REV Development and the District 177 property.

