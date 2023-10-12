Ricketts: Israeli blockade of Gaza justified in war

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Since last weekend’s attack by Hamas, Israel has stopped delivery of food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza’s 2.3 million people. International aid groups warn that a humanitarian crisis may develop. Israel said the blockade will remain until Hamas releases Israelis taken hostage.

Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts believes Israel’s tactic is justified, “Israel is at war with Hamas. Hamas is the de facto ruler of Gaza…why would you provide your enemy any resources, nobody in war does that.” During a zoom interview Thursday with Local4, Ricketts went on to say, “What the people in Gaza need to do is elect a legitimate government and not allow a terrorist organization to run the Gaza Strip.”

Ricketts and other Republicans have called on President Biden to stop a $6 billion payment to Iran. Ricketts referred to a Wall Street Journal report which indicated Iran was complicit in planning the Hamas attack on Israel. He thinks further restrictions against Iran are warranted.

When asked if there was a point at which he would support American soldiers fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, Ricketts said the war was something Israel could handle on its own. But Ricketts did say American soldiers could be used to rescue U.S. hostages held by Hamas.

Ricketts also had comment on these topics:

The U.S. should continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Ricketts said both Ukraine and Israel should be supported to prevent the spread of authoritarian regimes in the world. He said the U.S. has the resources to support both.

Ricketts criticized Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for delaying votes on spending resolutions required to fund the federal government. He said the Senate Appropriations Committee passed 12 resolutions in the summer and Schumer has not called votes on any of them. He pointed out that the House of Representatives, while leaderless at the moment, has already passed four spending bills, while the Senate has passed none. He also criticized Schumer for calling Senate recesses before the looming November 17 deadline for a government shutdown. He said the Senate should be working five days a week. He said the Senate could work ahead on those bills so that when the House elects a speaker, it can act quickly to fund the government.

On a related topic, Ricketts said he thought Congressman Steve Scalise would be a good Speaker of the House. Scalise appears to be the frontrunner in the upcoming vote by the house.

