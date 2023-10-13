19-year-old sentenced to prison in connection with Frontier Justice burglary

WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in a 2022 gun range burglary in Omaha will spend the next several years behind bars.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 19-year-old Harley Jones Davis was sentenced in federal court this week to six-and-a-half years in prison for possessing stolen firearms, a charge he’d pled guilty to in June.

The charge stems from an incident in June of 2022 when the Frontier Justice gun range was burglarized -- the first of several instances that summer. Jones Davis and four co-conspirators broke into the business after hours, stealing 15 weapons in the process.

Co-defendant Federico Cortez lived in Jones Davis’s home at the time and sold four of the stolen weapons to an undercover informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. ATF agents searched the residence after the sale and recovered several more weapons and other items related to the burglary. Cortez was sentenced for his role in July to 85 months in prison.

Arguing for a shorter sentence, Jones Davis told the court the harm of the crime would fall on him because of the sentence he would receive. The government argued the real harm of the case was immeasurable, citing many of the stolen weapons remain on the street.

Jones Davis will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
Mrs. Drake and her fourth grade class stand with members of the North Platte Public School...
Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Mrs. Drake to provide flexible seating

Latest News

Owners of the Natural Nutrition House Camille Burk and Cheyenne Shaner cut the ceremonial...
Natural Nutrition House in North Platte celebrates one year in business
The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte welcomes the Sheldon Art Exhibit back for its yearly...
Statewide Sheldon Art Exhibit in North Platte through October
A Lakota family settled their lawsuit against Cody-Kilgore schools after a nurse cut the hair...
Lakota family settles religious-rights suit against Nebraska school district
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-13-2023
A cool and cloudy start to the weekend ahead
Our Redeemer Lutheran School visits NP Fire Station during Fire Prevention Week
More than 300 Lincoln County students visit North Platte Fire Department during National Fire Prevention Week