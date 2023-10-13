First rounds of RPAC volleyball tournament played in Paxton and Wallace
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The RPAC volleyball tournament began on Thursday night with West Division games being played in Paxton and Wallace.
In the first round of play Paxton, Wauneta-Palisade, Maywood-Hayes Center and Wallace advanced with victories.
The second round of games saw Wallace square off against Maywood-Hayes Center, while Paxton took on Wauneta-Palisade.
Both the Wildcats and Tigers won in sweeps.
That sets up Wallace and Paxton to play in the conference tournament semi-final on Monday at 7 p.m. in Wallace.
The winner of that game advances to the tournament final against the winner of the East Division.
