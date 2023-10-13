Mostly cloudy, cool, and windy Friday; More sunshine and milder temperatures during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather during the day Friday will have vibes of Friday the 13th, which will be filled with windy, cool, and mostly cloudy skies. Conditions improve during the weekend thankfully.

During the day Friday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will continue to persist due to moisture wrapped around the area of low pressure that is located to our east. With a northerly flow, temperatures will be in the 40s. Due to a strong pressure gradient still around, this will give us strong winds around 15 to 30 mph, with gusts around 30 to 50 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect for this very reason during the day. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 20s and 30s, with decreasing clouds, and winds starting to die down.

Friday the 13th like weather for our Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday, temperatures moderate up into the low to mid 50s, with mainly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. These clouds could impact the solar eclipse viewing for the area. Highs then increase into the upper 50s to low 60s with much more sunshine and calmer winds, as high pressure takes control of the area.

Calmer conditions as we head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Early to mid next week, temperatures will increase into the 60s and 70s with dry conditions persisting around. Wednesday of next week, a cold front will be pushing into the area, and this will bring small rain chances. Skies clear up by Thursday, and temperatures drop into the 50s during this time.

