Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts stresses importance of standing with Israel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the situation in the Middle East intensifies, Nebraska United States Senator Pete Ricketts is standing with Israel and calling on his colleagues and the nation to do the same.

“We can not as free people allow terrorists to succeed and that is why we have to support Israel and make sure they have the resources they need. Of course, we also know now that not only were Americans killed but Americans are being held hostage and so we need President Biden to use our military to rescue those hostages. We can’t negotiate with terrorists, we just have to go in and get them. We’ll need to work with our allies in Israel to make that happen as well,” Ricketts said.

The initial Hamas attack on Israel marked the largest number of Jewish individuals killed in a single day since the Holocaust. Ricketts says it’s truly is horrific what Hamas is doing. ”There is no moral equivalence here with what Hamas has done, I mean, it’s just really, really barbaric actions that they’ve taken. We also have to make sure we provide Israel with the resources they need to be able to prosecute this war with Hamas. Israel has declared war on Hamas and rightfully so, and we’ve got to make sure they have the resources to be able to do it,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts added that it is crucial the United States prevent other countries from escalating the situation in the Middle East. ”We also need to make sure that we prevent other countries from escalating this. Countries like Syria or Lebanon, and terrorist groups like Hezbollah. And we have to send a strong message to Iran that if they try to escalate this, it’s going to have some very serious negative consequences for them. We see this as a pattern around the world, where dictators and terrorist groups are really attacking free people, we’ve seen it in Ukraine we see it now in Israel, and we see it with the aggressiveness of China in Twani so we’ve got to take a strong hard line against these dictatorships and terrorist groups to prevent further blood-shed down the road,” Ricketts concluded.

