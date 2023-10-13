Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Mrs. Drake to provide flexible seating

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s Thursday so that means it’s time for One Classroom at a time!

Cody Elementary was the site for this week’s surprise. Mrs. Emily Drake was this week’s REACH GRANT recipient thanks to Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation. Mrs. Drake and her students were very surprised when they walked in her classroom Thursday.

“I was so surprised, I was really kind of just thinking what are they doing here and I saw the big check and I knew I had written that grant and I was just feeling excited for my students that they were going to have this flex seating and get new things for our classroom,” Drake said.

The money from the grant will be used to buy flexible seating for her students so they can feel more comfortable in a learning environment.

”Flexible seating can be done a lot of different ways,” Drake said. “I think a lot of educators do it a lot of different ways but for me, I think a lot of our classrooms across the world really, but the U.S is just seeing a lot of neurodivergent students come into our classroom, which these students really just need; their bodies just need more than what a typical chair can offer them to have a more optimal learning environment. So a flex seating would be this idea that you give students a choice what works best for them to sit and to learn.”

