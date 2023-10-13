South Loup defeats Brady in first round MNAC Volleyball Tournament
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Brady Eagles in the first round of the MNAC volleyball tournament on Thursday.
The Bobcats got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets. Brady would win set three only for South Loup to win set four and the game.
South Loup moves on to the semi-finals where they will take on Sandhills Thedford on Saturday at 2:30 pm at North Platte Community College.
