South Loup defeats Brady in first round MNAC Volleyball Tournament

The South Loup Bobcats huddle up during a time out during the three sets to one victory over the Brady Eagles
The South Loup Bobcats huddle up during a time out during the three sets to one victory over the Brady Eagles(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Brady Eagles in the first round of the MNAC volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The Bobcats got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets. Brady would win set three only for South Loup to win set four and the game.

South Loup moves on to the semi-finals where they will take on Sandhills Thedford on Saturday at 2:30 pm at North Platte Community College.

