Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former Logan County man is dead and his wife is now being charged with his murder in Montana.

According to the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to do a welfare check on Oct. 2 at a residence near Hobson. Deputies found 35-year-old Matthew Fiechtner dead inside the home.

Officials said 33-year-old Megan Fiechtner and 40-year-old Tysion Kolar were taken into custody.

Fiechtner is being charged with deliberate homicide by accountability and obstructing a peace officer. Kolar has been charged with deliberate homicide. Both are being held at the Fergus County Detention Center. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

