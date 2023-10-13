Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana

Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former Logan County man is dead and his wife is now being charged with his murder in Montana.

According to the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to do a welfare check on Oct. 2 at a residence near Hobson. Deputies found 35-year-old Matthew Fiechtner dead inside the home.

Officials said 33-year-old Megan Fiechtner and 40-year-old Tysion Kolar were taken into custody.

Fiechtner is being charged with deliberate homicide by accountability and obstructing a peace officer. Kolar has been charged with deliberate homicide. Both are being held at the Fergus County Detention Center. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very strong storm system expected for the area during Thursday into Friday
An Anomalous Multihazard Storm System moving through the area Thursday into Friday
Mike Works and the REV Development team cut the ribbon the Heartland Flats Apartment Complex at...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Heartland Flats in North Platte
A basement fire destroyed a rural Buffalo County home.
Fire destroys rural Buffalo County home
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Miguel Gutierrez was arrested following an attempted break-in in Hastings.
Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-13-2023
A cool and cloudy start to the weekend ahead
This mural honoring Brandon Teena stretches alongside an alley in East Lincoln for the LUX...
Nebraska’s Brandon Teena mural honors transgender history, community
Taylor Bradley was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Woman accused of running over, killing, two Lincoln men pleads not guilty