Two Lincoln County educators honored with State Educator Award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This month, two educators at Hershey Public Schools received the State Educator Award for their exceptional work in teaching youth about Arbor Day in Nebraska.

Hershey Elementary educators Shanna Duggan and Whitney Koch were presented the award at a conference in McCook last Friday for their exceptional work in teaching young people about trees and Arbor Day in Nebraska, according to a post on Hershey Public School’s website.

Mike Epping, who leads the Hershey Tree Board, praised Mrs. Duggan and Miss Koch for their hard work. He said they’ve done an amazing job teaching young people in Nebraska about trees and Arbor Day. He also mentioned that they’ve worked really hard to make students care about nature and protecting it.

