Volleyball - Sandhills Thedford blanks Sandhills Valley in the first round of the MNAC Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Knights of Sandhills Thedford defeated the Mavericks of Sandhills Valley on Thursday in the first round of the MNAC tournament.

The Knights would waste little time jumping out to leads early that the Mavericks could not keep up with.

Sandhills Thedford would defeat Sandhiolls Valley three sets to none to move to the next round.

The Knights will meet up with the Bobcats of South Loup on Saturday at North Platte Community College starting at 2:30 p.m.

