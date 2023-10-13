Wallace advance to semi-finals of RPAC volleyball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace Wildcats volleyball team were the top ranked team in the RPAC West Division.

Due to being the top seed the Wildcats both earned a first round bye and hosting privileges.

In second round of play Wallace were matched up with Maywood-Hayes Center, after the Wolves took down the Maxwell Wildcats in five sets.

Despite keeping it close in the early sets, the Wildcats swept the Wolves; 25-22, 25-21, 25-10.

Next up for Wallace, they host two-seed Paxton in the semi-finals on Monday at 7 p.m.

