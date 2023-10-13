Woman accused of running over, killing, two Lincoln men pleads not guilty

Taylor Bradley was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Taylor Bradley was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.(Lincoln Police)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a written arraignment this week, Taylor Bradley, plead not guilty to running over and killing two Lincoln men in March.

Bradley’s attorney also filed a document stating his intent to rely on a plea of insanity in the case. This filing comes about six weeks after 28-year-old Bradley was found competent to stand trial following mental health treatment at the Lincoln Regional center.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very strong storm system expected for the area during Thursday into Friday
An Anomalous Multihazard Storm System moving through the area Thursday into Friday
Mike Works and the REV Development team cut the ribbon the Heartland Flats Apartment Complex at...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Heartland Flats in North Platte
A basement fire destroyed a rural Buffalo County home.
Fire destroys rural Buffalo County home
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Miguel Gutierrez was arrested following an attempted break-in in Hastings.
Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
Julie Peterson was named the Associate Director of the University of Nebraska West Central...
University of Nebraska’s West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center in North Platte has new associate director
The U.S. Honor Flag returns to North Platte after honoring nearly 50 of our nations heroes this...
Newsmakers: U.S. Honor Flag returns to North Platte
Shanna Duggan (left) and Whitney Koch (right) were presented with a State Educator Award for...
Two Lincoln County educators honored with State Educator Award