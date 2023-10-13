Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One woman died Friday morning in an explosion at a Hornady Manufacturing plant west of Grand Island.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said the explosion happened in a chemical compound building at the Hornady plant at 8350 West Old Potash Highway, a Wood River address. That site is about four miles northwest of Alda on the site of the old Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.

Klein said the Hall County Sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal were on the scene early Friday afternoon to continue investigating the explosion.

Crews from at least four local fire departments were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund confirms that Cairo, Wood River, Alda and Grand Island Rural Fire Departments as well as the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene. A Grand Island fire department ambulance was also dispatched.

Klein said nobody else was injured in the incident.

A Local4 reporter on the scene reported that the property had been blocked off

Hornady Manufacturing is a long-time Grand Island business which makes bullets and ammunition.

Local4 contacted Hornady Manufacturing for comment and we are awaiting a response.

