3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
Mrs. Drake and her fourth grade class stand with members of the North Platte Public School...
Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Mrs. Drake to provide flexible seating

Latest News

A partial eclipse was seen in the skies of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. (Source:...
Solar eclipse seen in New Mexico
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military spokesman: Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’
Tens of thousands of spectators view the 'ring of fire' while at the Albuquerque International...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
Owners of the Natural Nutrition House Camille Burk and Cheyenne Shaner cut the ceremonial...
Natural Nutrition House in North Platte celebrates one year in business