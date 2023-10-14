Athlete of the Week: Camryn Johnson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Senior Broken Bow golfer Camryn Johnson is KNOP’s Athlete of the Week.

Johnson has been a part of the Broken Bow golf team for four years and each year, they’ve won the team state title.

Johnson has only been golfing since the seventh grade and wants to continue playing at the collegiate level, she also plans on majoring in PGA Golf Management in college.

This year, for the first time, Johnson claimed the individual title after posting a plus five score in the two day Class C Golf Championships at Lake Maloney in North Platte.

“I feel incredible, I’ve been working for this for a long time, so I feel really good that I was able to get it done today,” Johnson said at the clubhouse, shortly after clinching her victory.

Johnson came into the second day of play with a two stroke lead over Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove, but by the back nine, Johnson had fallen behind.

“Today was definitely not my best day and I just kept grinding through it and I knew where we were at all day and going into 18 I knew I had to get something done,” Johnson said.

Fight back she did, Johnson was able to get the match tied going into the 18th hole. The door was open for Johnson make a move. Lovegrove missed a long put for par, giving Johnson the chance to clinch a state title from four yards out.

“Just an incredible feeling, it was just a surreal moment to have that with my family and friends,” Johnson said.

Johnson won her first ever individual title while helping Broken Bow to their fourth consecutive team title on Tuesday.

