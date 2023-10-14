EXPLAINER: How Nebraska, Iowa 2023 ACT scores stack up

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While national averages for the ACT college admissions test hit their lowest point in 30 years, the Nebraska Department of Education says students here are on pace with states that have a high percentage of student participation.

The 2023 national average fell three-tenths of a point, from 19.8 to 19.5, out of a maximum score of 36.

Nebraska’s 2023 average is still below that, falling from 19.4 to 19.2. Five years ago, Nebraska’s average was 20.1, compared to the national average of 20.8. But the DOE said in a release on Wednesday that its average was the third-highest among the 15 states that have more than 90% of students taking the ACT.

“Only Utah at 19.9 and Wisconsin at 19.4 scored better,” the release states.

Those states also had far different numbers of ACT tests taken. In Wyoming, there were 6,516 tests taken in 2023; while in Utah, there were 43,645 tests.

By comparison, the data from 2023 shows a total number of 24,565 ACT tests taken in Nebraska, which was nearly the same total the state had five years earlier: 24,516 tests were taken in Nebraska in 2018. In Iowa, there were 18,057 ACT tests taken in 2023, down from 24,028 taken in 2018.

Nebraska students also scored slightly below the national average on the specific sections of the ACT. Iowa students fared better.

State officials say the national averages don’t tell the whole story since only 37% of students in the country take the ACT. Still, participation numbers were up this year after a decline in participation due to COVID.

In Nebraska, 96% of public school graduates took the ACT in 2023, according to the education department; five years ago they were at 100%. In Iowa, it was 48%, according to the official ACT website, down from 68% in 2018 — and their average score was a full point higher.

“All Nebraska public school juniors are required to take the ACT as part of the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS),” the Nebraska DOE release states.

That’s been true since 2016 when it became required by state law.

A DEEPER DIVE

6 News took a closer look at the data provided by ACT about the test results for Nebraska and Iowa, particularly the data for different ethnicities and genders.

When looking at the breakdown of averages among minority students, it becomes apparent at the gap between Black, Hispanic, and Asian students in Nebraska with their white and multiethnic counterparts.

In Nebraska, there were 15,575 taken by white students in 2023 and 16,024 in 2018.

Comparatively, 1,303 tests were taken by Black students in 2023, down from 1,264 in 2018; 4,219 were taken by Hispanic students in 2023, up from 3,699 in 2018; 699 tests taken by Asian students in 2023, which isn’t a lot lower than 2018 when there were 602; and 1,019 taken by students reporting two or more ethnicities in 2023, down from 899 in 2018.

In Iowa, Asian students averaged closer to white students, exceeding their averages in some subjects. But that’s just among 565 tests taken by Asian students in 2023, compared to 708 in 2018; while there were 13,627 tests taken by white students in 2023, down from 18,565 in 2018.

Comparatively, there were 679 tests taken by Black students in 2023, down from 734 in 2018; 1,623 taken by Hispanic students in 2023, not far off from 1,684 in 2018; and 678 taken by students reporting two or more ethnicities in 2023, down from 772 in 2018.

When looking at the breakdown by gender in Nebraska, there were fewer females testing in 2023 than in 2018 — the totals were 11,418 and 12,045 respectively — but about the same number of males: 12,410 in 2018 and 12,179 in 2023. Rounding out the data, the gender category of “other” was selected just 61 times in 2018 and 968 times in 2023.

In Iowa, which had fewer tests taken, there were fewer females testing in 2023 than in 2018 — the totals were 9,517 and 12,815 respectively — but a bigger gap in the number of males: 11,145 in 2018 and 7,936 in 2023. The gender category of “other” was selected just 68 times in 2018 and 604 times in 2023.

Assistant News Director Katherine Bjoraas contributed to this report.

