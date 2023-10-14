Great Plains Health completes 100 knee replacements with ROSA Assistant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Nathan Jacobson, completed the 100th knee replacement at Great Plains Health using ROSA, a Robotic Surgical Assistant that uses data collected before and during surgery to inform surgeons of many details related to unique patient anatomy.

By using this data, surgeons are able to plan for and carry out personalized surgery based on individual patients’ needs. Dr. Jacobson who has been with Great Plains Health for nearly 10 years, said the learning curve with the ROSA system was nearly non-existent.

“Using that system changed the flow in the operating room to a very minimal extent,” Dr. Jacobson said. “In orthopedics, we often talk about time zero, and we ask when will I get back to time zero after this learning curve. And in implementing something new. And time zero or getting close to time zero with me was really after the first handful of cases. It gives us an extra tool in the tool bag to make sure we are giving our patients the best knee we possibly can.”

Dr. Jacobson said that ultimately, the ROSA program is not conducting the surgery, but rather just aiding in the process.

“ROSA stands for Robotic Orthopedic Surgical Assistant,” Dr. Jacobson said. “Ultimately, we are in the operating room 100% of the time, everything is being done by us, it’s just helping us guide those cuts so there is less error in everything that we do and there is more accuracy. So, hopefully, that way it’s more reproducible and we can balance things out just that much better. It helps people recover a little quicker and increases the longevity of the knee as well. I grew up in my Dad’s woodshop, so measure twice cut once, well, this measures 100 times every second in the operating room while in use.”

Dr. Jacobson said that while in use in the operating room, ROSA is constantly adding and updating data to ensure surgeons are doing the best job they possibly can. Systems like ROSA have been a ball of energy in and out of the operating room

