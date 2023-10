NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers football team hosted the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs on Friday night.

The Panthers overcame an early deficit to defeat the Mustangs, 22-7.

With the victory, Hershey have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Next up for the Panthers, they close their regular season at Amherst.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.