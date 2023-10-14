More than 300 Lincoln County students visit North Platte Fire Department during National Fire Prevention Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - City of North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell estimates that around 300 Lincoln County students have made it into North Platte Fire Station One at the North Platte Public Safety Building this week, learning the ins and outs of what to do in the event that their home catches on fire.

“During Fire Prevention Week, we usually have multiple grade schools that come down and they actually get to tour the fire trucks, but the biggest thing is they get to see what we look like in our gear, so if an event would happen they are not scared to see us,” Fire Marshal McConnell said.

McConnell said that having elementary-aged students is a highlight of the year for local firefighters.

“This week is always a fun week for our guys, we love having the kids come down here. It’s huge to have this in a controlled environment,” McConnell said. We’ve had a lot of kids that before we start putting on the gear get scared. Then by the time we talk to them and we let the kids go up and touch the gear and see what we sound like, it really puts them at ease a lot quicker. Plug, we talk to them about a meeting spot outside of their house if there is a fire and not running to your friend’s house so that way when we get on scene, Mom and Dad know that everybody is out of the house or know if someone is still in the house,”

Fire Marshal McConnell added that this year, Fire Prevention Week came at an opportune time with the change in weather.

“With the temperatures the way they are right now, make sure that your heaters are serviced,” McConnell said. “Another thing that I want to stress more to people who live in rural communities is with harvest season, make sure that houses out in the country have the grass mowed down and ensure the area around their houses is clean. Because, you know we do have accidents with bailers and combines that catch on fire, and if they don’t have their grass mowed down or have things cleaned up around their yard the fire could move up toward the house, take time this week to check the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.”

