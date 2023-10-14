Natural Nutrition House in North Platte celebrates one year in business

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Natural Nutrition House had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate over one year in business

Located on West Sixth and Vine streets, the store offers many different products for different aspects of health. The store sells everything from natural vitamins, protein powders, organic foods and skin care products.

Cheyenne Shaner, co-owner of the Natural Nutrition House, wants to not only promote a healthy lifestyle but to educate as well.

“Our main goal, let’s just put it this way, our main goal is that we want to educate, the public, the community, our community,” Shaner said. “We want them to be able to empower themselves and have the information they need to take care of themselves and their families.”

The Natural Nutrition House is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

