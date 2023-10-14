Nebraska election officials gather in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 14, 2024, voters will head to the polls for their party’s primary, and for the first time in Nebraska election history they’ll need a photo voter ID to cast their ballot.

That was the the big topic as election officials from around the state gathered in Kearney this week for a biennial conference with the big topic being voter ID laws. The United States Election Assistance Commission was also there to explain their process for voting machine testing.

One of the officials with the EAC explained their process for testing those machines, once the testing is done they send the results back to the manufacturer which they can send to election officials across the country.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said they are working to get election officials and voters ready for the new world of elections coming next year, and he also noted they were able to talk with thousands of voters at a statewide event.

“We had a booth at the State Fair for the purpose of letting Nebraska voters know that voter ID was coming, that voter ID would be in effect in the May primary of 2024,” Evnen said “We had schedule cards for Nebraska football and volleyball that had information about voter ID and we gave out 5000 cards.”

Evnen told Local4 News For those in charge of elections, this conference provided some much needed answers.

“They’ve done a great job in elections, right up to today, and they want to keep doing that,” Evnen said. “So, overall they just have concern about this whole set of new requirements, and I think that this conference helped to alleviate their concerns, answer their questions.”

As of April 1, 2024, all voters will need to bring a photo ID with them when they head to their precinct. If they don’t, they’ll have to fill out a provisional ballot, and before that can be counted, they’ll have to come back with an accepted form of photo ID within a week after election day.

Secretary Evnen’s office released a full list of acceptable forms of ID which includes:

Nebraska driver’s license or state ID

Nebraska college or university ID (public or private).

Passport, Military ID, Tribal ID

Hospital, assisted-living facility, nursing home, or any other skilled care facility document.

Nebraska political subdivision ID

