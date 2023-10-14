North Platte Community College ushers in the Halloween season with Trunk-or-Treat event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Halloween holiday is less than 20 days away, however, the trick-or-treat season began Friday in North Platte. The North Platte Community College held a trunk or treat at their South Campus.

The NPCC’s Student Life Department hosted the event with a number of student organizations and athletic teams handing out candy indoors due to the cold temperatures, still dozens of families gathered.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community, I’m a Coach here and I work with student organizations,” said Lauren Coleman with North Platte Community College. “The community gives a lot to us and this is an opportunity for us to give back to them and especially the kids.”

