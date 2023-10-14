North Platte St. Pats remains undefeated: Defeats Perkins County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Saint Patrick Irish defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen on Friday.

It was a dominant performance all around for the Irish as they cruised to a 52-8 victory.

St. Pat’s finished the regular season undefeated at 8-0 as they prepare for the postseason.

Perkins County finished 6-2 and will also be preparing to head to the playoffs next week.

