North Platte St. Pats remains undefeated: Defeats Perkins County
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Saint Patrick Irish defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen on Friday.
It was a dominant performance all around for the Irish as they cruised to a 52-8 victory.
St. Pat’s finished the regular season undefeated at 8-0 as they prepare for the postseason.
Perkins County finished 6-2 and will also be preparing to head to the playoffs next week.
