NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs

(KOLNKGIN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) released brackets for 8-man Football Playoffs, which begin Thursday.

In Class D-1, North Platte Saint Patrick’s has finished their second consecutive perfect regular season, claiming the top-place seed. The Irish will host Sutton (3-5) on Thursday at Knights of Columbus Field.

The battle of 8 and 9 seeds will feature Bridgeport and Alma. Hi-Line has claimed the third seed and will host the 14th seed, Summerland. The Plainsmen of Perkins County capped off their regular season with a 6-2 record have claimed the seventh seed and will host the tenth-seeded Trojans of Cambridge.

Maxwell finished their regular season at 4-4, claiming the 15th seed, and will take on Sandy Creek. Following the first-round games, the NSAA will reseed the bracket, which can be found here.

Meanwhile, in Class D-2, Dundy-County-Stratton has claimed the top seed after a perfect regular season (8-0) and will host 16th-seeded Elm Creek, (3-5). The Knights of Sandhills-Thedford have garnered the fourth seed and will host Overton, the 13th seed.

After a trip to the State Championship last year, Hitchcock County (4-4) claimed the 11th seed and will travel into the Sandhills to take on Twin Loup. Mullen has claimed the seventh seed and will host Hyannis, who claimed the tenth seed.

The Bobcats of South Loup cap off a perfect regular season by claiming the second seed and will host the 15th seed, Ansley-Litchfield. As is the case in D-1, the NSAA will reseed brackets following the first round, D-2 brackets can be fully viewed, here.

