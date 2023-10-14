Ogallala gets late interception to help beat Sidney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians defeated the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday in a close game.

It was a defensive battle in the first half with the score being tied at eight a piece.

The Indians and Red Raiders would exchange touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. Ogallala scored late in the fourth and Sidney had the ball with less than two minutes to go.

Sidney would throw a costly interception inside the ten-yard line ending the game.

Ogallala would go on to win 22-15.

