Ogallala gets late interception to help beat Sidney

Ogallala defeated Sidney on Friday 22-15 thanks to help with crucial defensive play in the...
Ogallala defeated Sidney on Friday 22-15 thanks to help with crucial defensive play in the fourth quarter
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians defeated the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday in a close game.

It was a defensive battle in the first half with the score being tied at eight a piece.

The Indians and Red Raiders would exchange touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. Ogallala scored late in the fourth and Sidney had the ball with less than two minutes to go.

Sidney would throw a costly interception inside the ten-yard line ending the game.

Ogallala would go on to win 22-15.

