Statewide Sheldon Art Exhibit in North Platte through October

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Prairie Arts Center has a new display that will be here for a limited time: The Sheldon Art Exhibit.

The exhibit comes to North Platte every year during its journey across the state of Nebraska and provides some impressive pieces of art for greater Nebraskans to enjoy.

Holly Carlini, executive director at the Prairie Arts Museum, said she’s excited about this year’s theme for the exhibit.

“The Sheldon Museum of Art and their traveling exhibit this year is called a day’s work and brings in art that is very well known throughout history,” Carlini said. “In other years we have had other art that is Picasso or Andy Warhol so they are very well-known artists that are displayed in different museums and particularly is Sheldon.”

The Sheldon Art Exhibit will be at the Prairie Arts Center until the end of October during normal business hours Tuesday through Saturday.

