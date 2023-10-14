Weidner out for season with injury

Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on...
Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on Friday, Oct. 13, and is expected to miss the 2023-24 season.(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on Friday, Oct. 13, and is expected to miss the 2023-24 season.

“We are heartbroken for Allison because we all saw how diligently she worked to get back out there doing what she loves with her teammates,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “She is a warrior, and we know how hard she will work to meet this new challenge and overcome this new injury as well.”

Weidner, a 5-10 junior from Humphrey, Neb., started Nebraska’s first 13 games in 2022-23 before suffering a season-ending left leg injury in the fourth quarter of an 85-79 triple-overtime victory over No. 20 Kansas at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21. Weidner’s recovery and rehabilitation on her left leg had gone well, and she was expecting to return to action for the start of this season before suffering the right leg injury on Friday.

Through 13 games last season, Weidner averaged 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She averaged 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists in helping Nebraska to a 2-0 start in Big Ten Conference play. Weidner played in all 33 games as a true freshman, including nine starts, helping Nebraska to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a freshman.

“I was so excited as I reached the end of my long and hard recovery from my first knee injury,” Weidner said. “I was ready to be back on the court with my teammates, but I guess that was not part of God’s plan. This is, and I will begin my recovery and come back stronger than before. Until then, I can’t wait to support the Huskers from the sideline.”

