5-seed Chase County win SPVA volleyball tourney in upset bid

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 SPVA volleyball tournament was held in Grant on Saturday.

In the opening round, top-seed Bridgeport had a bye.

5-seed Chase County defeated St. Pat’s two sets. 3-seed Hershey handled Sutherland in two sets. Host and 2-seed Perkins County took care of Kimball in two sets.

In the semi-finals, both games ended in upsets. Chase County took down Bridgeport in two sets, while Hershey spoiled Perkins County in three sets.

In the final, Chase County defeated Hershey in two sets, to claim the 2023 SPVA tournament title.

