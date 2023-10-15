No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern

Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team hosted Michigan State and No. 13 Penn St. on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with the Huskers winning both games.

Nebraska are now 17-0 on the season, with the Huskers nearly halfway through their Big Ten slate.

Next up for Nebraska, they visit Northwestern on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

