No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team hosted Michigan State and No. 13 Penn St. on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with the Huskers winning both games.

Nebraska are now 17-0 on the season, with the Huskers nearly halfway through their Big Ten slate.

Next up for Nebraska, they visit Northwestern on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.