North Platte Pickleball hosts Queen of the Court benefit Callahan Cancer Center

North Platte Pickleball hosted Queen of the Court to benefit Callahan Cancer Center on Saturday.
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Pickleball hosted Queen of the Court to benefit Callahan Cancer Center on Saturday.

Multiple members of the group work there, and many in the group have also suffered from cancer.

The group wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer, as well as point to October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you would like to join the group and play pickleball, the group says they play “every day that ends in ‘y,’” at the North Platte Recreation Center.

