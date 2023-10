NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Sidney Red Raiders on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs fell to the Red Raiders in three sets; 25-19, 13-25, 25-15.

Next up for North Platte, they close their regular season at Ogallala on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.