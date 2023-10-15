Platte River Fitness Series hosts Lake to Lake Relay

The Platte River Fitness Series hosted their annual Lake to Lake Relay on Saturday.
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Fitness Series hosted their annual Lake to Lake Relay on Saturday.

Competitors started at the Sutherland Reservoir and took turns running different parts of the trek all the way to Lake Maloney in North Platte.

Funds raised went to benefit the North Platte Trails Network.

Trudy Merritt, one of the members of Platte River Fitness, said that the local trails are some of the most important things to local exercise enthusiasts.

“The trails are integral to allowing us to offer races where people are off the railways, and much much safer than if we have to put them on a roadway,” Merritt said. “Trails make a community more livable, the quality of the life in the community better, people are healthier and have access to somewhere safe to get exercise.”

